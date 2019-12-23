Delhi students take oath to honour women

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:00 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday administered the oath to students of government and private schools across the city to honour and respect women.

While boys were made to pledge to respect women and to never misbehave with them, the girls were asked to talk to their brothers at home and take the same oath, and to warn them of the repercussions of such acts.

The chief minister requested teachers to conduct a one-hour classroom discussion on the experiences of the students and the reactions of their family members on the oath.

“The boys took an oath to respect women, never abuse or misbehave with girls. All girls will go home and make their brothers take the same oath and warn them of disowning them if they ever commit such a heinous act,” Kejriwal said in a live interaction with the students.

“We launched the women’s safety campaign today along with 22 lakh children from all schools in Delhi. The police and the law and order have to be corrected. CCTV cameras and street lights are being introduced. But the mindset of the society has to be changed. We have to create a Delhi where women can get out of the house without fear even at night,” he tweeted after the programme.

The CM encouraged students to participate in the discussion around gender violence and address the reasons and devise solutions to stop crimes.

The students’ responses included lack of fear among the criminals due to inadequate action against the convicts and lack of stringent laws. They suggested that quality education could change the mindset of people and along with conversations between children, parents, and teachers.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia, who was present with the CM during the interaction, urged students to change their mindset. “Delhi is a bit unauthorized, but the Delhi government has installed CCTV cameras and street lights across the city for women’s safety. While installation of CCTV cameras and street lights is important, it is important to change the mindset of the people and society. This mindset and thought process can be changed through quality education. If we want our society to progress, we need to give equal opportunities to women. We need to treat them as equal citizens. We need to promise ourselves to make the city safer for women,” he said.