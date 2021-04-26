‘Free of cost’ Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi for those above 18, announces CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city for those above the age of 18 will be "free of cost." Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said 13.4 million vaccine doses will be procured by the Delhi government.

"All of us can that see that Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across the country and everyone feels that vaccination is the only way to defeat this disease. The Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccination to those above the age of 18," The Delhi chief minister said. "This morning we gave approval for procurement of 13.4 million vaccine doses in Delhi. We will try to procure these as early as possible and a large number of people are vaccinated," he further said.

Those who have received their jabs, the chief minister said, either do not contract Covid-19 or are mildly affected by it. "Most of them do not require hospitalisation and even if they do, their condition does not get serious. If everyone is vaccinated, Covid-19 will become an ordinary illness," Kejriwal said.

With daily Covid-19 cases witnessing a rapid and worrying rise, the Union government, on April 19, announced that from May 1, every citizen above the age of 18 shall be eligible to be vaccinated against the viral disease. This will be the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the pandemic, which began on January 16 and is the largest globally, with registrations scheduled to open from April 28.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city for those above the age of 18 will be "free of cost." Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said 13.4 million vaccine doses will be procured by the Delhi government. "All of us can that see that Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across the country and everyone feels that vaccination is the only way to defeat this disease. The Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccination to those above the age of 18," The Delhi chief minister said. "This morning we gave approval for procurement of 13.4 million vaccine doses in Delhi. We will try to procure these as early as possible and a large number of people are vaccinated," he further said. Those who have received their jabs, the chief minister said, either do not contract Covid-19 or are mildly affected by it. "Most of them do not require hospitalisation and even if they do, their condition does not get serious. If everyone is vaccinated, Covid-19 will become an ordinary illness," Kejriwal said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION State suspends mandatory biometric authentication for ration withdrawal till May 31 2nd Oxygen Express leaves Bokaro Ex-MLA,others booked for flouting Covid curbs Testing hub RMRI battles machine snag, infected staff With daily Covid-19 cases witnessing a rapid and worrying rise, the Union government, on April 19, announced that from May 1, every citizen above the age of 18 shall be eligible to be vaccinated against the viral disease. This will be the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the pandemic, which began on January 16 and is the largest globally, with registrations scheduled to open from April 28.