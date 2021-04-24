These states will provide free Covid-19 vaccines from May 1. Full list here

At least 17 Indian states have decided to vaccinate their population against the coronavirus disease free of cost in an initiative to inoculate the maximum number of people against Covid-19, which has killed 189,544 and infected more than 16 million in the country.

The mass inoculation drive, expanded for all adults in the country from next month, is aimed at fighting the disease outbreak. While some states have made the drive free of cost for all adults, some have kept it free of cost for people between the age of 18-45 only.

India's major vaccine maker Serum Institute of India announced a price of ₹400 per dose for its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and ₹600 per dose for private hospitals.

There are the states which have made the vaccine doses free of cost:

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine free in the state from May 1. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement. "A detailed guidelines of the government of India will be issued later, but the people above the age of 18 will be vaccinated for free in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.

Jammu and Kashmir

On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir government joined the list of states which will not charge people for the doses. "It has been decided that Covid-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years will be free of cost in the Union Territory, and the cost of vaccine will be borne by the government of Jammu and Kashmir," a statement from the office of Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha read.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has said it will provide the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to people between the ages of 18 and 44 years from May 1. Following a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj told reporters that the decision was made keeping in mind the welfare of the general public although it would be a huge burden on the exchequer. The free vaccine will be provided in government health institutions, he added.

Goa

Goa will inoculate those between the ages of 18 to 45 against coronavirus free of cost, it announced on Thursday. The state will be procuring 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine initially, it said. The state’s additional secretary (health) Vikas Gaunekar informed the directorate of health services about the decision in a letter. "I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide Covid-19 vaccine doses to all population in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost," Gaunekar said in the letter.

Kerala

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Left government would provide the vaccine against Covid-19 free of cost for everyone in the state.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government announced this week that free Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for all above the age of 18 in the state. Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state government will pay for the vaccination of people over 18 years of age, according to an official release. "We will take all possible steps to protect the lives of our citizens," the release quoted Baghel as saying.

Bihar

Bihar will also give Covid-19 vaccine free to all above 18 years of age, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Wednesday this week. "The Bihar government will provide Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age in the state," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Jharkhand

All residents of Jharkhand who are above 18 years will be given free vaccination against Covid-19, chief minister Hemant Soren announced. "In Jharkhand, the corona vaccine will be provided free of cost to people above the age of 18 by the state government," Soren said in a tweet on Thursday night. "The government is working day and night to help people in this drastic transition. I am confident that with the cooperation of all, we will beat corona again. Corona will lose, Jharkhand will win," he added.

Uttar Pradesh

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh on Tuesday informed that Uttar Pradesh will vaccinate the population above 18 years free of cost.

Assam

Including Assam in the ambit of states which will provide free Covid-19 vaccine, BJP national general secretary Santhosh on Tuesday said it has already placed an order for 10 million vaccines with Bharath Biotech. "Assam & UP to vaccinate population of 18 years free of cost. Assam has already placed an order for 1 Cr vaccines with Bharath Biotech. But Kerala CM busy writing letters to PM. #IndiaFightsCorona," Santhosh tweeted.

Sikkim

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all citizens between 18 to 45 years. He said the state government will bear the cost of the vaccines of the people in the age group of 18-45 if the Centre does not bear the cost. Tamang asked chief secretary SC Gupta to prepare the details in this regard.

West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday promised universal vaccination for those who are above 18 in her state. In West Bengal, vaccination for those from the age of 18 will start from May 5 as the election process is still on, she said.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it will provide free Covid-19 vaccination for all from May 1, when the next phase of inoculation drive covering all above 18 years would start. Announcing the vaccination camp for those aged 18-45 years from next month as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive, the state government said districts that were the most affected by the pandemic will be prioritised in conducting the free camps.

Andhra Pradesh

Deputy chief minister Alla Krishna Srinivas said on Saturday the government has decided to provide the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all above the age of 18 years. There are an estimated 20.4 million people in the 18-45 age group in the state. The vaccine drive for this group alone could cost the state at least ₹818 crore to ₹900 crore, reported PTI.

Telangana

The Telangana government will administer the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to the entire population in the state irrespective of their age, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Saturday. Rao said it would cost more than ₹2,500 crore to vaccinate everyone, and taking into consideration the importance of the lives of people, this amount is worth spending.

Haryana

Everyone above 18 years of age will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals in Haryana, said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday after chairing a state-level meeting of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee. A registration portal will be started from April 28 and everyone has to register themselves for vaccination. Registration is a must to get vaccinated. Further details on how and where the registration can be done are awaited.