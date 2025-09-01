Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Delhi traffic police announces restrictions in Dwarka to manage traffic

Sept 01, 2025 11:12 pm IST

The Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid certain areas and utilize public transport to ease congestion during the restricted hours.

Traffic movement will be regulated in several parts of Dwarka on September 2 and 3 due to heavy traffic arrangements in the area, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday.

Authorities have urged the use of public transport to help decongest roads and instructed that vehicles be parked only in designated lots.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
According to an advisory on X, restrictions will be in place on Road numbers 224 and 205, Road number 221, Golf Link Road and UER-II from 6 am to 3 pm on both days.

"Traffic will be regulated as per requirement in areas like Power House, Madhu Vihar Red Light, Sector-1 Crossing, Sector- 6/7 Crossing, Sector- 7/9 Crossing and Sector- 19/20 Crossing," the advisory said.

It further added that places like Kabooter Chowk, Sector-6/10 Crossing, Kargil Chowk, Goyala Dairy Red Light, Dhulsirs Chowk, Janki Chowk and Sector-21 Red Light will also be affected.

The police advised commuters to avoid these stretches during the restricted period. Those travelling to railway stations, ISBTs and hospitals have been requested to plan their journeys well in advance to avoid delays.

Additionally, authorities have urged the use of public transport to help decongest roads and instructed that vehicles be parked only in designated lots.

"Motorists and the general public are requested to observe patience, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed at intersections,” the advisory read.

