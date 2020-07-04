Delhi University extends date of registration to July 18

cities

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:53 IST

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has extended the date of registration for admission in undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses till July 18. The registration process, which had begun on June 20, was scheduled to close on Saturday.

According to DU’s dean of admissions Shobha Bagai, the decision was taken following the postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). “Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the university has received a tremendous response in terms of applications. The decision of extension of the registration has been taken keeping in view the notification of declaration of class 12 results by CBSE and postponement of JEE and NEET,” she said.

Results of CBSE’s class 12 examinations will be declared by July 15. The Union human resource development (HRD) ministry had announced Friday to postpone both JEE and NEET exams till September. A member of the university’s admission team, asking not to be named, said, “Mostly, NEET and JEE aspirants register and take admission in DU colleges before their results are announced. However, many of them cancel their admission once they are able to secure a seat in an engineering or medical college. So, it’s better the varsity syncs its admission process with other competitive exams.”

By Saturday evening as many as 2,15,435 paid applications had come through for undergraduate courses, 1,00,198 for postgraduate courses and a total of 12,800 for MPhil and PhD courses at DU. Last year, the varsity had received as many as 2,58,388 applications for undergraduate courses, 1,31,129 for postgraduate courses and a total of 20,862 applications for MPhil and PhD programmes.

Many students, who could not fill the forms by Saturday evening, also welcomed the move. Gyan Kumar, a resident of Mehrauli, said he could not fill the form since his OBC certificate is awaited. “I got really late in getting my certificate issued to apply for admission under the OBC quota. With this decision, I will have some more time to obtain my certificate and register for the varsity,” he said.

In view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, DU has shifted its admission process completely online. The admission process has also been delayed by over two months this year due to the prevailing situation. Last year, the registration process had begun on May 30 and the first cut-off list was announced on June 27.