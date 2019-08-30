Demonstration in Meerut against student being shot at in ‘fake encounter’

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:11 IST

Over 150 students gathered on the premises of Meerut collectorate on Friday to demand justice for a student, Kadir Ali, who was allegedly shot at during a fake encounter on Thursday. The protesters demanded action against the senior superintendent of police of Meerut, SP city, circle officer of Civil Lines area and station house officer of the medical police station.

Kadir, who is under treatment at a hospital, was accused of opening fire at Shanu and Manish -- students of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) -- on Wednesday. The two were attacked just before a welcome event that had been planned for transport minister Ashok Kataria on the varsity premises.

While students said he was enrolled in an undergraduation course at the CCSU, varsity authorities said he had left the course midway last year and had been ‘blacklisted’.

After the attack on Shanu and Manish, a case was registered at the medical police station in which seven students, including Kadir Ali, Ashu Kajla, Deepak, Aditya Tomar and Monty, were named as the main accused.

On Thursday, cops said they arrested Kadir after he was shot at during an ‘encounter’. They also declared a reward of Rs 20,000 on him.

Following this, a number of students came out in Kadir’s support on Friday, claiming that he had ‘surrendered’ in front of the police and the encounter was fake.

Sajid Ali, Kadir’s elder brother, told HT, “Kadir is a second year BJMC student at the CCS University. As soon as we came to know that a case had been registered against him for the shooting incident on August 28, we felt there was nothing to worry as Kadir wasn’t even there at the crime spot on that day.”

“Despite that my cousin Kunwar Basit Ali, who is a member of the Urdu Academy, talked to SP (city) Akhilesh Narayan and said that Kadir was innocent. Basit said Kadir would come on his own to the police station if the cops wanted to question him,” said Sajid.

He said the SP called him at 10 pm and asked him to bring his brother to the police station in the morning. “At 7.30 am on Thursday, Kadir and I went to the Civil Lines police station. Leaving Kadir there, I went to the SP’s residence to inform him about it,” said Sajid.

He alleged that police took Kadir to some other place and shot at him during a ‘staged encounter’.

However, cops claimed that Kadir tried to flee from police custody after snatching a sub-inspector’s pistol.

SP (city) said, “Kadir willingly came to the police station with his brother but as cops were taking him for interrogation regarding the weapon that was used in the August 28 incident, he snatched S-I Rambeer’s pistol and fled. He was later arrested after an encounter in which he got injured and had to be admitted to a hospital.”

The protesting students rubbished the police version. “Kadir is a student and does not have any criminal record. On what grounds were three cases registered against him and a reward of Rs 20, 000 declared on his head?” said a student during the protest.

Aditya Panwar, a student union leader, said, “How can a student snatch a pistol from a cop when he was surrounded by 17 policemen? Kadir is innocent and was shot at in a fake encounter. Our protest will continue till our fellow student gets justice. If no satisfactory actions are taken today (Friday), students from all colleges of Meerut and neighbouring areas will organise a bigger protest.”

Meanwhile, officials and staff members of the CCSU said that Kadir Ali was an ex-student. “Kadir left college midway last year. He is also among the blacklisted students,” said Prashant Kumar, media coordinator, CCSU.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 18:11 IST