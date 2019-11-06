e-paper
Dengue cases on the rise, , but CMO says figure less as compared to 2016

  Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:37 IST

Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Even as 1,628 dengue cases were reported in Lucknow so far this year, the government claimed that this figure was less as compared to 2016. As many as 29 new cases were reported in the state capital on Wednesday.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Aggarwal said 2,772 dengue cases were reported in 2016 while 1,628 cases were reported till November 4 this year.

In a communiqué, he said, “Eighteen people died of dengue in 2016 while only six deaths were reported this year so far.”

As many as 1,190 of the 1,628 patients were Lucknow residents while others were from other districts, he said.

