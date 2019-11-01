Dengue cases see 50% drop in Chandigarh since 2018: Govt data

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:37 IST

With the dip in temperatures, as the routine fogging and spraying drives in the city concluded on Thursday, government data revealed that the number of dengue cases reported in the city this year has seen a dip of nearly 50% as compared to the previous year.

The anti-larva wing of the health department will conduct need-based drives from now on, officials said.

Till October this year, the instances of other vector-borne diseases like malaria and chikungunya have also witnessed a dip, government officials say. According to the data provided under the National Vector-borne Disease Control Programme, till October 24, the number of dengue cases stood at 112, while 21 cases of malaria were treated. No case of chikungunya has been reported so far.

Comparatively, 205 cases of dengue, 44 cases of malaria and 4 cases of chikungunya were reported till October 31 in 2018. Similarly in 2017, 1,594 cases of dengue, 114 cases of malaria and 54 cases of chikungunya were reported in the city.

Officials claimed that increased enforcement has led to the decrease in cases.

Cracking a whip against repeated violators, 16,105 notices were issued in last four months for failure to clean mosquito-breeding habitats in and around premises. According to the figures provided by the Chandigarh anti-malaria wing, challan of ₹500 has also been issued to 225 city residents for failing to comply with the department’s order.

According to the health department, more than 700 notices were issued in Manimajra, and in motor markets of Sector 38 and 48; more than 100 notices were issued in Indira Colony; 90 challans were issued in Sector 27. In Daria and Mauli Jagran, 250 notices were issued.

Similarly, 225 showcause notices were issued to government establishments in the city. Among them are Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Government Medical College and Hospital, religious organisations, schools, five bhawans, one college in the UT, hostels of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and Panjab University (PU), Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation Limited (PAFC) complex in Sector 28, and Ordnance Cable Factory in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

