Dengue menace: Ludhiana health department conducts inspection

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:19 IST

The health department on Friday initiated a search drive at locations considered to be the breeding grounds of deadly aedes aegypti mosquitoes, to destroy the dengue larvae.

Teams of the health department visited the fire brigade office in Sundar Nagar, Punjab Mandi Board Office, Arora Cinema, Dana Mandi, the post office in BRS Nagar Block-J, the fire brigade office near the local bus stand, police station, Daresi, and the commissioner of police’s office.

Fortunately, no dengue larvae were found at any of the locations.

Anti-larvae teams, led by health inspectors Satinder Singh and Manpreet Singh, distributed pamphlets, posters, and spread awareness on dengue, chikungunya, and malaria in the offices.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga explained the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures that can be taken to contain the spread of dengue and chikungunya fever.