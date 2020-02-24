Denial of admit cards: 485 schools deposit ₹5,000 fine each; Haryana board issues roll numbers for Classes 10, 12

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:51 IST

Rohtak Just over half (54%) of private schools whose students had been denied admit cards for Classes 10, 12 board exams by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) deposited the penalty of ₹5,000 each with the board on Monday, clearing the way for their students to take these exams that start from March 3. Practicals are scheduled on February 28 and 29.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said admit cards had been held back as teachers from these schools had skipped board invigilation duty in the 2019 exams. On Monday, 485 (54%) of 910 private schools deposited the fine.

“We had issued notices to 999 schools whose teachers remained absent in the exam duty, of which some submitted a satisfactory reply. We exempted those schools after being satisfied with their reply. On Monday, 485 schools paid the fine. We hope that the remaining 425 schools will also deposit the penalty. Now, we have released admit cards of all students, except 32,000-odd from Classes 10 and 12 belonging to these 425 schools. In 2019, nearly 2,000 teachers had missed exam duty,” Prasad added. Nearly 7 lakh students are enroled for Classes 10 and 12 under the BSEH.

A board official, on the condition of anonymity, told HT, “Over the past few years, private school teachers have made it a habit to skip exam duty. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) imposes a fine of ₹5 lakh on schools from where teachers skip exam duty. We have imposed a fine of only ₹5,000. It is difficult for us to arrange new teachers immediately for exam duty after a few teachers skip it at the last minute,” the official added.

Private school view

Private schools claim board officials allot centres at far-off places to them and teachers were reluctant to travel to remote areas. “The board allots centres to government school students in the same village, while students in private schools of the same village were given centres, 25-30 km away,” a teacher claimed, on the condition of anonymity.

Federation of Private Schools Management Association president Kulbhushan Sharma said, “Last year, the board had waived the fine on schools whose teachers skipped board duty in the 2018 annual exams. This year, however, this demand for exemption has not been paid heed to. In the absence of admit cards, students will not be able to appear in practical exams that start from Friday and Saturday.”