e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Dense fog engulfs Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog engulfs Punjab, Haryana

Road and rail was affected due to low visibility, which reduced to less than 50 metres at several places

chandigarh Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:59 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Dense fog with cold wave continued to engulf Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, weather officials said.

Road and rail was affected due to low visibility, which reduced to less than 50 metres at several places. Traffic on highways was plying slow, the police said.

The Amritsar-Ambala-Delhi stretch of the National Highway-1 (NH-1) was the worst affected due to dense fog at several places.

On the Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh was 6.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the average.

Adampur in Punjab was the coldest region in the north Indian plains with the low temperature at 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded the night temperature at five degrees Celsius, while it was 6.7 degrees in Ludhiana, 7.6 degrees in Patiala and 7.7 degrees in Gurdaspur.

In neighbouring Haryana, it was 6.2 degrees in Ambala, 5.5 in Narnaul, 5.2 degrees in Sirsa, 5.3 degrees in Hisar and six degrees in Karnal.

Motorists had a tough time driving to work due to dense fog.

top news
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News