Deoria DM slaps bizman, video goes viral

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:45 IST

GORAKHPUR Deroria district magistrate Amit Kishore courted controversy after a video of him slapping a local businessman went viral on social media.

The video shows the DM Amit Kishor first pushing and arguing with a man and then slapping him as the man tried to save himself by covering his face. Policemen escorting the DM, then join in and slapped the man repeatedly before taking him away. Two cars including a white SUV and a black car are seen parked side by side along a narrow street in the background.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place on Wednesday, when the DM had gone to inspect a post office in the region. “The incident took place when I was standing outside my workshop near the post office, where the DM had come for inspection. My car was parked along the boundary wall.

“When he came out he asked as to whose car it was. When I said it was mine, he asked me to move the car immediately. I don’t know what happened to him but he started beating me up suddenly. And then the head constable and other policemen escorting him, also started beating me up and took me to the police station where I was made to sit. They left me after making me sign an apology letter,” said Sandeep Jaiswal, the businessman.

The DM didn’t respond to repeated calls.