Depressed Ludhiana woman murders four-year-old daughter, lays body on roof

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:41 IST

A woman suffering from postpartum depression allegedly murdered her four-year-old daughter by smashing her head against the wall of their rented accommodation in Navneet Nagar on Jassiyan Road on Saturday morning.

Police said after murdering the child, Darpana, the accused, Priyanka Yadav, 25, gave the body a bath, changed the clothes and laid it on the terrace.

A neighbour noticed the body and alerted Priyanka’s husband, Tinku Yadav, who informed the police.

Following investigation, the woman was arrested and booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Tinku, who works as a labourer, told the police that his wife was depressed since the birth of their second daughter two months ago. He had noticed changes in her demeanor and she had also been suffering from insomnia and rarely slept at night.

He claimed that Priyanka had tried to strangle Darpana around two weeks ago as well, but he had rescued her.

On Saturday, Priyanka sent Darpana to an adjacent shop to buy a shampoo sachet for her. “On returning home, Darpana played in the street for some time and then came home and laid down on the bed next to her newborn sister for a nap. I was talking to neighbours in the street when one of them informed me that Darpana was lying dead on the roof,” Tinku told the police.

“I rushed to the roof and found my daughter’s body on a folding bed and Priyanka sitting next to it,” he added, claiming that there, his wife confessed to having killed their daughter.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said the family hailed from Purniya in Bihar and had been living in Ludhiana for the past six years since the couple got married. “Darpana was their first child and they had another daughter two months ago. The woman’s husband has revealed that she had tried to kill Darpana 15 days ago also and has been mentally unstable,” he said, adding that the accused was under arrest and will be produced in court on Sunday.

The child’s body has been sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

‘She spilled all the shampoo while taking bath’

Inspector Gopal Krishan said in her statement to the police, the woman claimed that her daughter had spilled all the shampoo in the bathroom while she was giving her a bath, which enraged her.

She said Darpana was a naughty child and often got on nerves. When Darpana spilled the shampoo on Saturday morning, in a fit of rage, she smashed her head in the wall and on the floor, leading to the child’s death. Police found the accused’s broken bangles in the bathroom.