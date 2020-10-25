Desire to have girl child drives factory worker to kidnap 2-year-old

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:59 IST

The police claimed to have solved the kidnapping of a two-year-old girl within 24 hours with the arrest of a factory worker on Sunday.

The accused told the police that his wife bore him a boy, but he wanted a girl instead. So, he kidnapped the two-year-old from Kailash Nagar and took her home.

The arrested accused has been identified as Raghwinder Kumar, 26, of New Kailash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal. The police have rescued the girl from his possession and handed her over to her parents.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh stated that a mason, Matadin Ahirwar, from Kailash Nagar informed the cops that a bicycle-borne man had kidnapped his two-year old-daughter Sidhi outside their house. The girl was playing in the street at the time of the incident.

Caught on camera

The crime was captured by the CCTV cameras installed at a hosiery factory nearby.

The ACP said that the police have initiated investigation and lodged an FIR under sections 363 and 365 of the IPC against the accused.

“We had formed 10 special teams for the task and screened at least 300 people. The police have scanned all CCTVs installed in the area. During the investigation, the police traced Raghwinder to his house in Kailash Nagar and rescued the girl from his possession,” said the ACP.

The accused told police that he had lost his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter five years ago. After his daughter’s death, his wife left him. Three years ago, he married again and his wife delivered a boy. The accused added that to fulfil his desire of having a girl child, he kidnapped the two-year-old girl.

The ACP added that the police will present the accused in the court on Monday.