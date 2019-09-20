Devi Lal’s birth anniversary: INLD, JJP to hold separate rallies in Haryana

cities

Almost a year after the split in the Chautala family and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the party and its breakaway outfit Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will be organising separate rallies to mark the birth anniversary of their ideologue late Devi Lal.

As all efforts by Akali patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and khap panchayat leaders have failed to re-unite the Chautala clan, the two parties will go ahead with their separate events. While the INLD will organise a ‘Samman Divas’ rally at Kaithal on September 25, the JJP will hold a ‘Jan Samman Divas’ rally in Rohtak on September 22.

The fissures in the Haryana’s then principal opposition party INLD came out in open at last year’s ‘Samman Divas’ rally at Gohana on October 7, when supporters of Dushyant Chautala hooted his uncle Abhay Chautala and did not allow him to complete his speech in the presence of INLD supremo OP Chautala.

The leaders of both the parties are leaving no stone unturned to make their rallies successful as the gathering at these rallies will be considered as a show of strength ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana due next month.

FIGHTING FOR EX-DY PM’S LEGACY

Since the two parties are fighting for the legacy of Devi Lal, these rallies are being considered as show of strength for them. The leaders of both the parties are holding public meetings and reaching out to people of all assembly segments to ensure huge gathering at their rallies.

“This rally will be historic and it will break all previous records and we are expecting a huge gathering at the rally,” said INLD leader Abhay Chautala, when asked about party’s preparations of the Kaithal rally during his visit to Karnal.

He, however, claimed that there was no impact of the split in the party or family and people were enthusiastic about the rally and working hard to make it a mega-event.

On the other hand JJP leader Dushyant said, “This one year has surely seen a big change in political scenario of the state. As far as the ideology of Chaudhry Devi Lal is concerned, his followers are in all political parties. We named our party as ‘Jannayak’ Janta Party to convey that we have his teachings at the core of our party working,” said Dushyant Chautala.

He said that the rally will not only be the ‘grandest ever’, it will also showcase young speakers from outside the state who will share their political views.

