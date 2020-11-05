Dinkar Kelkar Museum appeals to public for funds

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:17 IST

Pune The prestigious Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, currently in its 100th year of existence, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Closed for eight months, because of the lockdown, the museum has now appealed to the public to raise funds for its running and upkeep.

In a message sent out to Punekars, trustees of the Raja Kelkar Dinkar museum, a heritage and history trove of 21,000 artefacts located on Bajirao road, have said it is currently undergoing its worst financial crisis.

The management says it requires Rs 8 lakh a month to pay salaries of staff, and for other expenses. However, due to the lockdown, visitors are not allowed in and its grant from the government has also not arrived.

Sudhanva Ranade, museum director, said that since March 17, when it closed its doors, the museum has been managing basic expenses from funds recived from well-wishers and aficionados.

“The basic expenses are usually borne by an annual government grant for maintenance and rent and taxes, which amounts to Rs 64 lakh annually. This has been sanctioned duly by the government of Maharashtra, though due to the lockdown, the museum is still awaiting the funds,” said Ranade.

He further added, “We need a minimum of Rs 8 lakh per month for basic expenses like salaries, provident fund, professional tax, telephone and electricity bill, and general cleaning. We need Rs 55 lakhs to run the museum per year and there is always a budget cut to the extent of 30 per cent. So the museum receives, on an average, Rs 42 lakh out of the total sanctioned grant. Along with the sales of tickets, the museum is run on the basis of these two revenue streams.”

With generous financial support of some people, the museum was able to pay salaries for March, April, May and June, this year.

“The museum definitely needs financial help from all walks of life and I request you to donate as much as possible to the museum,” Ranade, the grandson of Dinkar Gangadhar Kelkar, whose 125 birth anniversary is being observed this year, has appealed.

The collection from the museum reflects the elegance of Indian craftsmanship as well the vivid imagination of the artists. It houses every day artefacts, which includes lamps, palanquins, carved woodwork, tin ware, combs, bowls, stones, musical instruments and miniature paintings from Peshwa era.