e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dinkar Kelkar Museum appeals to public for funds

Dinkar Kelkar Museum appeals to public for funds

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:17 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
         

Pune The prestigious Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, currently in its 100th year of existence, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Closed for eight months, because of the lockdown, the museum has now appealed to the public to raise funds for its running and upkeep.

In a message sent out to Punekars, trustees of the Raja Kelkar Dinkar museum, a heritage and history trove of 21,000 artefacts located on Bajirao road, have said it is currently undergoing its worst financial crisis.

The management says it requires Rs 8 lakh a month to pay salaries of staff, and for other expenses. However, due to the lockdown, visitors are not allowed in and its grant from the government has also not arrived.

Sudhanva Ranade, museum director, said that since March 17, when it closed its doors, the museum has been managing basic expenses from funds recived from well-wishers and aficionados.

“The basic expenses are usually borne by an annual government grant for maintenance and rent and taxes, which amounts to Rs 64 lakh annually. This has been sanctioned duly by the government of Maharashtra, though due to the lockdown, the museum is still awaiting the funds,” said Ranade.

He further added, “We need a minimum of Rs 8 lakh per month for basic expenses like salaries, provident fund, professional tax, telephone and electricity bill, and general cleaning. We need Rs 55 lakhs to run the museum per year and there is always a budget cut to the extent of 30 per cent. So the museum receives, on an average, Rs 42 lakh out of the total sanctioned grant. Along with the sales of tickets, the museum is run on the basis of these two revenue streams.”

With generous financial support of some people, the museum was able to pay salaries for March, April, May and June, this year.

“The museum definitely needs financial help from all walks of life and I request you to donate as much as possible to the museum,” Ranade, the grandson of Dinkar Gangadhar Kelkar, whose 125 birth anniversary is being observed this year, has appealed.

The collection from the museum reflects the elegance of Indian craftsmanship as well the vivid imagination of the artists. It houses every day artefacts, which includes lamps, palanquins, carved woodwork, tin ware, combs, bowls, stones, musical instruments and miniature paintings from Peshwa era.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In