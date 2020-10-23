e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Director of Delhi-based PACL booked for cheating Panchkula man

Director of Delhi-based PACL booked for cheating Panchkula man

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Panchkula police have registered an FIR under the sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Manish Jakhar, director of a Delhi-based firm, PACL, after a resident of Raipur Rani alleged of being duped of several crores.

Complainant Sanjay Singhal, a trader in mandi, claimed that Jakhar offered him several properties belonging to PACL and PGF group at good rates. “One of the lands offered was in Raipur Rani admeasuring 165 acres belonging to PGF Limited,” he added.

“However, it was under attachment of CBI and could be bought only with the consent of a committee of the Supreme Court. This property was offered to me at ₹11 lakh per acre. Accordingly, I handed over cheques of ₹5 crore to him (Jakhar) and transferred ₹90.5 lakh to his company Sovereign Infra Solutions,” the complainant said.

Singhal said few days later, Jakhar showed him a 2016 order of the SC-appointed committee wherein his name had been proposed as a prospective buyer and the valuation report of the property had been called for. “To expedite the process and manage the valuation report favourably, Jakhar took ₹36 lakh from me,” he told the police.

He alleged that Jakhar did not get the sale deed executed in his favour and when he asked him to return the money, he gave him cheques of ₹28 lakh only. Singhal claimed that Jakhar deliberately evaded all communication from him after that.

top news
In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
Sudan to normalise ties with Israel, announces Trump days before elections
Sudan to normalise ties with Israel, announces Trump days before elections
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In