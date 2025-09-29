Edit Profile
    Disguising as Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 8 held in Delhi for extortion call to businessman

    The miscreants called from an international number and demanded 5 crore. 

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 1:55 PM IST
    PTI
    Eight people have been arrested in connection with an extortion demand of 5 crore, made to a Delhi businessman in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said on Monday

    They said that on September 14, the businessman, based in the outer north of the city, got a call from an international number. The caller introduced himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang and demanded 5 crore.

    A gunshot was also fired in the way of the threat, police said.

