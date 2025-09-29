Disguising as Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 8 held in Delhi for extortion call to businessman

Eight people have been arrested in connection with an extortion demand of ₹5 crore, made to a Delhi businessman in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said on Monday Photo for representation (HT_PRINT)

They said that on September 14, the businessman, based in the outer north of the city, got a call from an international number. The caller introduced himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang and demanded ₹5 crore.

A gunshot was also fired in the way of the threat, police said.