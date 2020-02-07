Disqualify rebel AAP MLAs: SAD reminds speaker

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:36 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday reminded the Vidhan Sabha speaker that a party delegation had met him personally and submitted a complaint demanding the disqualification of four legislators, including Nazar Singh Manshahia, who had resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), besides joining the Congress party and other political outfits.

SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said it was shocking that speaker Rana KP Singh had stayed disqualification proceedings against former AAP legislator Naazar Singh Manshahia by stating that he had not submitted his resignation in the proper format and that no complaint had been submitted against him.

He claimed that in a similar manner, action had also been deferred against Baldev Singh and Amarjit Sandoa even as the proceedings under the anti-defection law against Sukhpal Singh Khaira were proceeding at a snail’s pace.

Dhillon said SAD legislators had met the speaker on September 11, 2019 and submitted a written complaint against the four legislators and not only demanded their disqualification for violating The Representation of Peoples Act, but also a ban on them from contesting elections for the remaining term of the 15th Vidhan Sabha.

Claiming that constitutional provisions were being subverted, he said, “The 10th schedule of the constitution says that a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he has voluntarily given up his membership of such a political party. This is not being implemented in the case of the AAP MLAs.”