e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Disqualify rebel AAP MLAs: SAD reminds speaker

Disqualify rebel AAP MLAs: SAD reminds speaker

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday reminded the Vidhan Sabha speaker that a party delegation had met him personally and submitted a complaint demanding the disqualification of four legislators, including Nazar Singh Manshahia, who had resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), besides joining the Congress party and other political outfits.

SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said it was shocking that speaker Rana KP Singh had stayed disqualification proceedings against former AAP legislator Naazar Singh Manshahia by stating that he had not submitted his resignation in the proper format and that no complaint had been submitted against him.

He claimed that in a similar manner, action had also been deferred against Baldev Singh and Amarjit Sandoa even as the proceedings under the anti-defection law against Sukhpal Singh Khaira were proceeding at a snail’s pace.

Dhillon said SAD legislators had met the speaker on September 11, 2019 and submitted a written complaint against the four legislators and not only demanded their disqualification for violating The Representation of Peoples Act, but also a ban on them from contesting elections for the remaining term of the 15th Vidhan Sabha.

Claiming that constitutional provisions were being subverted, he said, “The 10th schedule of the constitution says that a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he has voluntarily given up his membership of such a political party. This is not being implemented in the case of the AAP MLAs.”

tags
top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities