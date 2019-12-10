Dist admin sets limit for on storing onions

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 19:50 IST

Noida: The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar will take strict action against wholesalers and retailers found hoarding onions. In view of soaring onion prices, the district administration is selling onions through vans in different sectors of Noida at the price of ₹38- 40 per kilo. Currently, onions are retailing for ₹120- 140 a kilo.

The administration has also opened four centres —at the flower market in Sector 88, Bhangel, Dadri and Dankaur — to sell the produce at cheaper rates.

According to officials, two teams of administration officials have been constituted to keep an eye on hoarders. On Tuesday, officials conducted inspections at wholesalers and retailers to ensure that nobody is hoarding and selling onions at higher prices.

The state government has set a limit for wholesalers and retailers to buy onions. Wholesalers can buy up to 25 metric tonnes of onions and retailers can buy up to 5 metric tonnes. “We have set a limit on the purchase of onions as per the orders of the government. Two teams are on the field to keep an eye on hoarders. Appropriate action will be taken against those hoarding the produce,” Shailendra Mishra, city magistrate, Noida, said.

Officials are also circulating phone numbers of officials concerned for public to pass on information about hoarders. “People can contact us to complain about those hoarding onions. The state wants to ensure that nobody is hoarding onions and , hence, a limit on their purchase has been set,” Mishra said.

In October also, administration had started selling onions for ₹38 a kilo at six centres in the district. The stalls were functioning for a week then.

Officials said onion prices were surging after unseasonal rainfall in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra — the three states onion growing states — affected crop output.