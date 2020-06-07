e-paper
Diva level crossing maintenance work completed within 15 days amid lockdown

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:57 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustan Times
A JCB machine carries out repair work at the level crossing near Diva railway station amid lockdown.
A JCB machine carries out repair work at the level crossing near Diva railway station amid lockdown.
         

The Central Railway (CR) has recently completed the repair and maintenance of one of the busiest level crossings near Diva railway station within 15 days amid ongoing lockdown.

“The maintenance and repair work including overhauling of the Diva level crossing number 29 was carried within 15 days of span during the second half of May. The maintenance work includes the repair work of the railway lines constructed through the concrete road of the level crossing,” said a senior public relations officer from Central Railway, Mumbai.

According to the CR official, the maintenance work of level crossings is carried once every two years. Hence, considering the total number of railway lines at this station, the maintenance work would have needed around four to five months, but it was completed in a short time amid lockdown.

“The Diva level crossing consists total eight railway lines, hence in the normal situation, completing this maintenance work would have needed around four-five months by carrying out five blocks of four to five hour each on every two lines. However, taking advantage of the lockdown, it was completed within 15 days. Simultaneously, the maintenance of level crossing number 67, between Atgaon and Asangaon section of Central line, was carried during the same span,” said CR official.

The overhauling and maintenance work includes the repairing of the uneven surface of the road constructed on the railway crossing. This also consists complete renewal of sleepers, rail and fittings placed under the crossings. The repair work prevents the delay of trains, informed an official from CR, Mumbai.

“The maintenance work of the level crossings was carried by a team of trackmen and supervisors of the engineering department of CR; following all the guidelines of social distancing and taking all the precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19,” added CR official.

