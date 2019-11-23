e-paper
DJB begins its own water quality test

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday launched its water quality examination drive that is supposed to cover all 272 municipal wards of the capital.

On Saturday, DJB vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya collected water samples from a household in southeast Delhi’s Madangir locality.

The government has set up 32 teams for the drive – each team has four members and four such teams are associated with one laboratory. The test results will be made public, senior DJB officials said.

This initiative is in response to a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report released last week, which said Delhi’s water failed quality tests. The matter spiraled into political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and union consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

