Meet the Pune women running the Assembly race in 2019

Oct 11, 2019
PUNE Madhuri Satish Misal (44)

BJP candidate contesting from Parvati; key opponent NCP’s Ashwini Kadam

Grand-daughter of Keshav Deshpande, freedom-fighter. 

Two-time member of the legislative assembly (MLA) - 2009, 2014

Elected corporator in 2007 from Mahatma Phule Mandai ward

Resume

Runs the Satish Misal charitable trust

Member of Public accounts committee, Maharashtra

Director of Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank

Founder-chairman of Satish Misal Education foundation’s Brick school of architecture

Co-ordinator of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan of Maharashtra

Misal at ground zero

“I have worked as a corporator and have tried to bring closure to the many problems that citizens faced. Now I have to be strong to undertake the party’s responsibility, to strengthen it and also promote several of the Government schemes launched by BJP government.”

Misal’s priorities

“Transport, water and slums are the biggest problems according to me and the BJP government is already working towards managing the transportation problem by introducing HCMTR. The chief minister also has a new water plan, but I will wait for him to announce it.”

Ashwini Kadam (43)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate contesting from Parvati; key opponent BJP’s Madhuri Misal

Three-time corporator from Parvati

Former school teacher

Resume

Kadam claims she has helped bring in medical facilities, like MRI diagnostics, at the Shiv Shankar Pote hospital, for economically weaker sections

Built women’s-only gymnasium in Sahakarnagar

Jogging track protects the heritage area of Walvekar Udyan

Kadam at ground zero

“I have been working in this area for past 10 years as corporator and there are several issues in the constituency that need to be paid serious attention to. Since I am from this area, I can work better understanding them and work on the lagging development works.”

Kadam’s priorities

Raising awareness about wet and dry garbage in my area is very important. I am also very keen on understanding and solving the problems that women face, especially security and health, these are on my priority list. 

Mukta Shailesh Tilak (53)

BJP candidate contesting from Kasba peth; key opponent: Congress candidate Arvind Shinde

Mayor of Pune, first from BJP in the city

Mukta Tilak, is married to Shailesh Tilak, a fourth-generation descendant of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Four-time corporator

Resume

Graduate from Fergusson college with psychology

MBA in marketing from Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR)

Diploma in journalism from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

Former market research analyst

Tilak’s priorities

“The biggest challenge is to solve problems of water, traffic, river improvement, enivronment and solid waste”

.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019

cities