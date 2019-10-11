Meet the Pune women running the Assembly race in 2019

Meet the Pune women running the Assembly race in 2019cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:44 IST
PUNE Madhuri Satish Misal (44)
BJP candidate contesting from Parvati; key opponent NCP’s Ashwini Kadam
Grand-daughter of Keshav Deshpande, freedom-fighter.
Two-time member of the legislative assembly (MLA) - 2009, 2014
Elected corporator in 2007 from Mahatma Phule Mandai ward
Resume
Runs the Satish Misal charitable trust
Member of Public accounts committee, Maharashtra
Director of Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank
Founder-chairman of Satish Misal Education foundation’s Brick school of architecture
Co-ordinator of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan of Maharashtra
Misal at ground zero
“I have worked as a corporator and have tried to bring closure to the many problems that citizens faced. Now I have to be strong to undertake the party’s responsibility, to strengthen it and also promote several of the Government schemes launched by BJP government.”
Misal’s priorities
“Transport, water and slums are the biggest problems according to me and the BJP government is already working towards managing the transportation problem by introducing HCMTR. The chief minister also has a new water plan, but I will wait for him to announce it.”
Ashwini Kadam (43)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate contesting from Parvati; key opponent BJP’s Madhuri Misal
Three-time corporator from Parvati
Former school teacher
Resume
Kadam claims she has helped bring in medical facilities, like MRI diagnostics, at the Shiv Shankar Pote hospital, for economically weaker sections
Built women’s-only gymnasium in Sahakarnagar
Jogging track protects the heritage area of Walvekar Udyan
Kadam at ground zero
“I have been working in this area for past 10 years as corporator and there are several issues in the constituency that need to be paid serious attention to. Since I am from this area, I can work better understanding them and work on the lagging development works.”
Kadam’s priorities
Raising awareness about wet and dry garbage in my area is very important. I am also very keen on understanding and solving the problems that women face, especially security and health, these are on my priority list.
Mukta Shailesh Tilak (53)
BJP candidate contesting from Kasba peth; key opponent: Congress candidate Arvind Shinde
Mayor of Pune, first from BJP in the city
Mukta Tilak, is married to Shailesh Tilak, a fourth-generation descendant of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.
Four-time corporator
Resume
Graduate from Fergusson college with psychology
MBA in marketing from Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR)
Diploma in journalism from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan
Former market research analyst
Tilak’s priorities
“The biggest challenge is to solve problems of water, traffic, river improvement, enivronment and solid waste”
