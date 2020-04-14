Doc down with flu, CS seeks more doctors for Ludhiana civil hospital

cities

Facing acute staff shortage, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga has written a letter to the authorities concerned to deploy more doctors at the Covid-19 unit of the city hospital. The letter also mentions paucity of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

The demand came after Dr Baldeep Singh, who was on round-the-clock duty at the civil hospital, was sent on leave on Tuesday after he developed from flu-like symptoms. His swab samples collected on Monday were sent for testing. The report is still awaited.

It is for the second time that Dr Baldeep samples have been sent for testing in the past 15 days. Earlier, his tests were found negative.

A few days ago Dr Amanpreet Kaur had fallen ill, but due to the paucity of staff, she was only given leave for the day while she joined the duty for the night shift.

“Currently our doctors are performing round-the-clock duty. But as the number of suspected patients and those positive for the virus are on the rise, we have requested authorities to send more MD medicine doctors for the Covid-19 unit of the hospital,” said Dr Rajesh Bagga