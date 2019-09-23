Doctor, activist from Pune figure on AAP’s first list of 8 candidates

pune

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:49 IST

Two of the eight names in the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) first list for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra are from Pune.

The list was announced by the state wing of the party on Monday evening. The two from the city, include Sandeep Sonawane (32), from Parvati constituency, and Dr Abhijit More (35) from the Kothrud constituency.

“In his 10 years of public life, Sonawane has led many movements in guiding the “mahila bachat gat” in which more than 5,000 women participated. He is a known right to education (RTE) activist in Pune who has helped more than 23,000 school students secure admissions,” read a tweet by AAP.

Dr Abhijit More is medical practitioner and co-convener of Jan Arogya Abhiyan, which is a state-level network of NGOs and activists championing the cause of the right to healthcare and holding the government accountable, according to a tweet by AAP.

“Sonawane has been leading the agitation for implementation of the right to education (RTE) in Pune and this movement has seen large scale success across may schools, mainly benefiting the marginalised,” read a tweet from the party.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 20:49 IST