Doctors, other staff found ‘partying’ inside OT of MMG hospital, inquiry initiated

cities

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:01 IST

Ghaziabad:

The administration of MMG district hospital has constituted a committee to inquire into allegations that several doctors and health care staff members of the hospital were allegedly ‘partying’ inside the operation theatre (OT).

The MMG hospital is presently a non-Covid government facility located in Ghaziabad city.

Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital, said that he initiated an inquiry after receiving a written complaint from one of the doctors of the hospital.

“After a complaint by the doctor, I have constituted an inquiry that should bring out all the facts. Prima facie, it has come to light that the event was held at a doctor’s room and not inside the OT. In the room, the doctors and staff generally have tea and snacks during the duty hours,” Bhargava said.

According to hospital sources, certain photographs of the event, which took place on June 10, were also captured.

According to the sources, the event was held in presence of Dr Ravinder Rana, former CMS of the hospital, who had recently been transferred to Etah and had come to the hospital on Wednesday to collect some pending documents. The sources said that the event was held for farewell of the former CMS.

However, Rana has denied the allegation. “When I met the staff, they urged me to have tea and snacks in the pre-anesthesia checkup room. Generally, the health care staff members during the duty hour take breaks to have tea or snacks in the room. There was no outside person present in the room. It seems that someone tried to exaggerate the matter and submitted a complaint,” Rana said.

Meanwhile, authorities of the L2 Covid hospital at Sanjay Nagar have written to the chief medical officer (CMO) that all the eight ventilators, including five previous ones, were made functional and now ready for use during the treatment of Covid patients.

During an inspection earlier this week, state observer Dr VK Sonkar had found that none of the eight ventilators was used by the hospital authorities. The three out of eight are new and provided by the UP government for treatment of Covid-19 positive patients.

“The ventilators have been made functional, and I will take up one more inspection in some days to assess whether patients are being treated through the ventilators or not. A report about the inspection has been submitted to the district magistrate and he will call for the explanation that why the ventilators were not being used,” Sonkar said.

The state observer is sent by the UP government for regular inspections of Covid and non-Covid hospitals in Ghaziabad and point out any shortcomings in the health care facilities.

Dr Naresh Vij, chief medical superintendent of the Sanjay Nagar hospital, did not respond to several calls.

The state observer on Saturday said that he also inspected L1 category hospital at Nandgram and found that one of four ventilators deployed there was not functional.

“I have asked them to get it operational while three were found operational during the inspection. The hospital has 10 oxygen cylinders and I have asked them to rope in five more. The chief medical officer has also been apprised and he will help out in arrangement,” Sonkar said.

The L1 category hospital at Nandgram with 60 beds for Covid patients was made operational earlier this week.