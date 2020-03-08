e-paper
Dolphin carcass found along Dahanu coast

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:51 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
A carcass of an eight-foot-long decomposed dolphin washed ashore Chikale-Khadipada coast in Dahanu on Saturday evening.

The dolphin carcass was surrounded by stray dogs, said Aniruddh Patil, a local resident, who spotted them while he was on his routine jog. He then alerted the forest department of Bordi in Dahanu. Dhawal Kansara, an animal activist from Dahanu said, “The dolphin may have been hit by a passing fishing trawler or may have got stuck in fishing nets. The fishermen usually cut the net to let the mammals free.”

The chemical and plastic pollution, radiation waves and other factors could also have been a contributory factor for the deaths of dolphin, but we have to probe the exact cause, he said.

Dolphins are often sighted eight to 10 nautical miles off Chinchani, Bordi in Dahanu, Pachubunder, Arnala, Rajodi, Rangaon and other areas off Vasai coast.

