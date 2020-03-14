Dombivli MIDC industry owners start indefinite strike after MPCB sends notice

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:58 IST

After receiving closure and show-cause notices from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and industrial safety and health department, industrialists from Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) started an indefinite strike on Friday.

Representatives of Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers’ Association (KAMA) and industrialists gathered in Sonarpada in Dombivli MIDC and started the strike, complaining about harassment from the pollution control board and industrial safety authorities.

“There has been continuous harassment of industrialists in the past one month as the authorities carried out a survey and inspected the companies. We always cooperated with them. Now, they have started sending closure and show-cause notices to the companies. We will not accept this and have decided to go for an indefinite strike,” said Devendra Soni, president, KAMA.

Last month, a road near Tempo naka in Dombivli MIDC turned pink because of untreated chemical effluents flowing into the dug-up portion of drainage line work. Later, a major fire in a Metropolitan Eximchem company also raised major concerns over fire safety in companies and environmental norms in the industrial area.

After the incidents, the authorities have been inspecting companies regularly and taking action against violations.

The industrialists said 20 companies have received closure notices and 100 have received show- cause notices. Around 100 more companies will receive show-cause notice in the coming days, they said.

The company is asked to shut operations when it is give closure notice and in show-cause notice, the companies are given time to follow norms.

“Closing down companies is not a solution. There are many employees. Although many companies shut on Friday and employees have their weekly off, the owners joined the protest. The strike will continue till there is a solution to it,” added Soni.

Hundreds of industrialists gathered outside KAMA office on Friday and decided to start with the indefinite strike. The industrialists claimed that there are companies which have received notices even if all norms have been followed. Some have even got closure notices directly without receiving the show-cause notice.

“If there are violations, the owners will follow it up. We won’t call off the strike till the authorities come and talk to us,” added Soni.

KAMA said there are 475 companies in Dombivli MIDC, out of this, 123 are chemical and 128 are textile companies.

Industrialist Raju Bainur, 57, who has been running a chemical unit for the past 15 years in Dombivli MIDC, said, “This is the first time we are being harassed. What are we supposed to do after shutting down?”

The industrialists claimed that the notices served are for environmental norms violations, encroachment and manufacturing more than the permissible limit.

“The notices are sent to show that the authority is acting against complaints against industries. They have not approached us and understood the problems we are facing with water and land,” said Bainur.

An official from Dombivli MIDC, who did not wish to be named, said, “The notice served by the MIDC is about encroachments by the companies. They are given 30 days to remove them or we will forcefully raze them. The companies cannot encroach roads or footpaths.”

The industrialists claimed there are factories which did not receive a single notice in the past five years and suddenly they have been asked to shut.

“The notices served are not just due to recent incidents but for violations. Some notices are irrelevant as either the company is already shut or the findings of the authorities are wrong,” added Soni.

Regional officer of MPCB, Kalyan, Shankar Waghmare did not respond to calls.

An official of industrial health and safety department, Kalyan division, who did not wish to be named, said, “The notices are served to companies to take steps for pollution control.”