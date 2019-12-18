e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92: Gave me acting lessons for life, says Rohini Hattangadi

Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92: Gave me acting lessons for life, says Rohini Hattangadi

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:14 IST
Anjali Shetty
Anjali Shetty
Hindustantimes
         

The first time I saw Dr Shriram Lagoo was way back in school. I did not interact with him. It was only after I completed my training at the National School of Drama in Delhi and came back to Pune that we had our first exchange. I participated in a play, and he sent me a message to call him.

When we spoke he said, “You are a good actor and now people will offer you good roles in commercial theatre. Be careful and choose wisely.”

My father and he had worked together in a Sanstha, so he knew me as a colleague’s daughter. That was my first interaction with him.

In 1976, he approached me for my first commercial play (Kasturimrig). I was the protagonist and he had four characters in it, which he played himself. That’s when our association began, which led to many other plays and a few films too.

We met through my guru Satyadev Dubey before that, but I first worked with him on this play which was Vasant Kanetkar’s original. He was a wonderful co-actor, disciplined, complete no-nonsense.

I learned a lot from him, how to be presentable on stage, how to carry yourself, how to behave with co-actors.

A simple thing like if we completed 50 shows and the next show was after a month, he would still read the entire script thoroughly. Even as a senior director he never took anything for granted. I remember one episode, where he had asked me to wear a plain white saree and a black blouse for a scene. After a show, I went home in costume and decided to get it back the next day. I forgot to get the blouse back. I wore a spare one from the props trunk. After the show, he yelled at me. He asked me what happened. When I confessed, he asked why did I not inform him earlier? To which, I said I was scared.

He then said, “Well, now you are being yelled at twice. If you would have told me earlier, you would be yelled at just once!” These are his lessons that have stayed with me.

I will also always remember how nothing affected him when he performed. Be it the audience disturbance, sound or just about anything. I once asked him how he concentrated and he replied, ‘It’s the audience’s loss, it doesn not affect me. I will continue to do what I do on stage.”

As told to Anjali Shetty

top news
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities