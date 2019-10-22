Draft odd-even notification ready; pvt CNG, hybrid cars not exempt

cities

The Delhi government on Tuesday prepared the draft notification for the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, the third edition of which will take off on November 4. The government forwarded the draft to the office of the chief minister for his approval, senior officials in Delhi’s transport department said.

The list of exemptions has also been sent to the chief minister’s office along with the draft notification. Once cleared by the chief minister, it will be sent to the office of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, the officials said.

Senior officials said that all petrol, diesel, CNG and hybrid private four-wheelers will have to follow the odd-even scheme this year. In the previous two editions of the vehicle rationing scheme, all CNG cars and electronic and hybrid vehicles had been exempted.

However, some organisations — like the International Road Federation — have urged the Delhi government to add CNG-run private vehicles and electronic vehicles in the exemptions list.

“These vehicles cannot be exempted because enforcement is difficult. It is difficult to identify such models and past experience suggest rampant misuse of CNG stickers,” said a senior official.

