Drive against single-use plastic on world clean-up day

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Noida: Hundreds of Noida residents marked ‘World Clean-Up Day’ on Saturday by plowing plastic out of the ground and taking a pledge against using single-use plastic.

The program held under ‘Project Clean Noida’, an initiative by HCL Foundation and the Noida authority that aims at sensitise the youth about the negative impacts of littering and waste mismanagement.

A global civic moment, World Clean-Up Day aims at addressing the challenge of solid waste management and ocean litter. Last year, the event had 18 million volunteers from over 150 countries, making it the biggest incidence of global waste collection in a day.

On Saturday morning, a number of young environment enthusiasts gathered at Noida Stadium in Sector 21 to participate in a ‘ploggathon’, collecting 1,000kg of wet and dry waste. The participants also plowed out years-old plastic from two kilometers of the area around the stadium. The waste was segregated and disposed of by the Noida authority.

The participants also formed a human chain, pledging to put an end to usage of single-use plastic in Noida. Single-use plastic has been banned in Uttar Pradesh since October 2018.

“Noida is a buzzing metropolitan, attracting people from all over the country and the world, and we want our city to provide a clean and healthy environment for all those who visit it or reside in it,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority, who was also the chief guest of the event.

Addressing the gathering, Navpreet Kaur, director, Project Clean Noida said the vision of a cleaner Noida can’t be achieved without the proactive participation of its residents.

“Events like this go a long way towards engaging people in the mission of cleaning the city and raising awareness,” Kaur said.

Project Clean Noida aims to sensitise residents of Noida about the importance of proper disposal and segregation of waste to tackle the issue of open-waste dumping in the city.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 23:29 IST