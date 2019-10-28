e-paper
Monday, Oct 28, 2019

‘Drunk’ man falls to death from building in west Delhi

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 24-year-old “drunk” man fell to his death from the third floor of a house in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden on Sunday night, police said.

Identifying the dead man as Sanjay, the police in an official statement said a probe so far has revealed he accidentally fell after drinking with his friends.

“We have initiated inquest proceedings in the case and preserved the body at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The autopsy will be done when his family arrives,” the police said. Since no foul play emerged in the police’s probe, no first information report (FIR) would be registered, said a senior investigator.

A native of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay had arrived in Delhi less than a year ago and had been working as a helper in a west Delhi restaurant.

“On Sunday night, he visited the C-Block in Tagore Garden Extension to celebrate Diwali with his friends from his village. It appears that he got drunk and fell from the building,” said the investigator.

His body for found on Monday morning after which the police were informed.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 19:44 IST

