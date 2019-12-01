e-paper
Drunk Mercedes driver fires shots at juice shop in Mohali, arrested

Man sleeping inside juice shop wakes up startled to hear multiple gunshots being fired, passer-by informs police

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Jasvir Singh in the custody of Mohali police. He was later sent to judicial custody.
Jasvir Singh in the custody of Mohali police. He was later sent to judicial custody.(HT PHOTO)
         

A 28-year-old Haryana man was arrested for firing at the shutter of a juice shop in drunken stupor at Phase 3B2 on Friday night.

Police said the accused, Jasvir Singh, was currently living on rent in Sector 91. On Friday night, he was moving around in a Mercedes car with his friends following him in a Maruti Alto and on a motorcycle. Around 1:30am, they stopped by the juice shop and Jasvir fired six shots at its shutter.

Rajat, an employee of the juice shop, who was asleep inside, said he was startled to hear shots being fired at the shop’s shutter one after the other. While he crouched in fear, a passer-by informed the cops about the accused and his car.

Police circulated information about the incident, and intercepted the Mercedes at a naka in Phase 7 around 4am.

“The 32-bore pistol used to open fire and some bullets were recovered from the car of the accused, who was found driving in an inebriated state. The weapon is registered in the name of his father, Jagtar Singh,” said Rajiv Kumar, station house officer, Mataur.

Jasvir was booked under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Mataur police station. The accused was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

