DSK case: Investors to fill new form, police seek agent information

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:41 IST

PUNE Investors in companies related to city-based realtor DS Kulkarni have to submit a form with information showing to their investment, including the name of the person or organisation that enabled them to invest in DSK.

Vijay Kumbhar, an activist who has been at the forefront of the struggle of DSK investors, has published the forms on his website. Documents like government identification, information of investment and related agents, among others are sought in the four-page form.

The form seeks information that will be instrumental in returning the money of the investors. With the conclusion of auction of DSK and related companies’ cars, the auction of the land and properties owned by the realtor have become a tangible possibility.

“A notification asking for information from these forms was released on February 25, 2019. The police remained inactive regarding these forms mandated by the state government. I had gone to the investigating authorities back in March 2019 to raise this issue,” said Sanjay Ashrit, one of the flat buyers in a DSK project.

The form needs to be submitted to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) office of Pune police located at the Pune police commissioner office.