DSK investor commits suicide, blames jailed developer for pending dues

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:31 IST

PUNE: A 61-year-old old small investor in the beleaguered DSK Developers Ltd (DSKDL) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof with a nylon rope at his residence in Ghorpadi on Thursday night.

In his suicide note, the deceased Tanaji Korke, who used to do odd jobs and was unemployed, blamed his pending dues for his extreme step, Ghorpadi police said.

The police said they recovered a suicide note which stated: “I hold DSK responsible for my suicide. The police must assist my family in getting back my invested money in the DSK group and it must be utilized for the marriage expenses of my daughter.”

According to the police, the deceased was a Shiv Sena activist and had four daughters, two of whom were married. He had invested Rs 4 lakh in his name for his two unwed daughters in 2014 and Rs 50,000 for his grandchildren with the DSK group. The investment reached maturity in 2017 and in spite of numerous follow-ups with the company, he failed to recover his money, police said.

He took money on loan from relatives for getting his third daughter married but was penniless at the time of marriage of his fourth daughter which led him to take the extreme step, police said.

DS Kulkarni, the founder-chairman of DSKDL, his wife and son have been in jail for two years now after they were booked and arrested in a case of cheating investors under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.

More than 30,000 complaints were received from investors by the Economic Offences Wing of Pune police.