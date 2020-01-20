DSK’s brother Makarand Kulkarni files for bail 

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:33 IST

Pune Makarand Sakharam Kulkarni, 67, brother of real estate developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK), both of whom are in jail in the case over the cheating of investors in DSK Group, moved for bail in a special court in Pune.

In August 2019, MS Kulkarni was arrested from Mumbai airport, trying to board a flight to Dubai enroute to London.

The application for bail was moved by Kulkarni’s lawyer Advocate Rohan Nahar in a special Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID) court, which is hearing the case.

Makarand Kulkarni is among the multiple family members of DSK accused of allegedly being involved in a land deal to drive up the cost of a piece of land in Phursungi, according to special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan.

However, in his bail application, the 67-year-old claims that he was unaware of the transactions made through a bank account in his name. The power of attorney of the account was with Anuradha Purandhare, a relative of DSK, and Hemanthi Kulkarni, wife of DSK.

“The entire transaction relating to the Phursungi land was taken care of by the co-accused and the present accused has not received a single penny out of any transactions as alleged,” reads an extract from the application.

The documents related to the transactions and allegations against him are already with the police post their seizure, the application states.

The application further cites health grounds such as post-surgery care for a heart valve replacement surgery that he claims to have undergone, as reasons for bail.

Three chargesheets have been filed in the case so far. A total of ten people have been named in the probe into the alleged Rs 2,091.11 crore fraud case registered under relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, 1999 and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The first chargesheet in the case was against DSK and his wife Hemanthi Kulkarni. The second chargesheet is against Shirish Kulkarni, son of DSK; Anuradha Purandare, Vinay Baggandi, relatives of DSK; Kedar Wanjpe, DSK’s elder brother’s son-in-law; Sai Wanjpe, DSK Group’s former chief operating officer (COO); and Dhananjay Pachpor, DSK Group’s former chief operating officer (COO). The third chargesheet named Rajiv Newaskar, chief engineer and vice-president of DSK Developments Limited and Madhukar Ghatpande, accountant of DSK.