DU colleges’ internal polls: NSUI claims victory in five colleges, ABVP in three

New Delhi: Although the result of the Delhi University Students’ Union Election’s (DUSU) central panel elections is yet to be announced, members of Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) said they have won more seats in the internal elections held in DU colleges, also held on Thursday.

While the NSUI said it got a clean sweep in five colleges, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that has won the entire panel in three colleges.

The central panel results will be announced on Friday, university officials said.

NSUI’s Delhi president Akshay Lakra said the party has won several seats in the 22 colleges, including Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Venkateswara College, Hindu College, Law Center-1 and Deshbandhu College. “Despite the low turnout, it’s good sign that NSUI has achieved a record mandate in the college student union polls. We have received a good mandate from girls’ colleges, which is a positive sign for the DUSU panel,” he said.

In a statement, the ABVP said it has won seats in 15 colleges, including Ramlal Anand College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), SGTB Khalsa College, and Vivekananda Colleges. “The ABVP has won by a landslide margin in many colleges’ internal elections. These are very encouraging signs as far as the outcome of the DUSU polls are concerned. Such enthusiasm of student voters reinforces the spirit of grassroots democracy and strengthens our resolve to make a credible, responsible and student friendly DUSU,” ABVP state secretary Sidharth Yadav said.

