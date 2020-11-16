e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / DU postpones special cut off, spot admission in entrance based courses

DU postpones special cut off, spot admission in entrance based courses

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:The Delhi University (DU) on Sunday postponed the announcement of a special cut-off list scheduled to be released on November 18 for admission to undergraduate courses after several university officials got affected by the coronavirus infection.

The university has also postponed spot admissions to entrance based undergraduate courses till further order.

In a statement issued on Sunday, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Many of the university departments and officials have been affected by Covid-19. Due to this, spot admission to undergraduate entrance based courses and special cut off got undergraduate merit based courses have been deferred till further notice.”

The university has already enrolled over 65,000 students under the five cut off lists for merit based courses and three lists of selected candidates for the entrance based courses. A special cut off was scheduled to fill the remaining seats in merit based courses on November 18.

Similarly, a special admission drive or spot admission for the remaining seats in entrance based courses was to be conducted on November 19. DU conducts entrance exams for admission to nine undergraduate course.

Meanwhile, the university will display vacant seats in each course on its official website on Wednesday. “As announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display the course wise and category wise vacant seats in each college on 18th November, 2020,” the registrar said in the statement.

top news
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In