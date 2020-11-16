DU postpones special cut off, spot admission in entrance based courses

cities

New Delhi:The Delhi University (DU) on Sunday postponed the announcement of a special cut-off list scheduled to be released on November 18 for admission to undergraduate courses after several university officials got affected by the coronavirus infection.

The university has also postponed spot admissions to entrance based undergraduate courses till further order.

In a statement issued on Sunday, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Many of the university departments and officials have been affected by Covid-19. Due to this, spot admission to undergraduate entrance based courses and special cut off got undergraduate merit based courses have been deferred till further notice.”

The university has already enrolled over 65,000 students under the five cut off lists for merit based courses and three lists of selected candidates for the entrance based courses. A special cut off was scheduled to fill the remaining seats in merit based courses on November 18.

Similarly, a special admission drive or spot admission for the remaining seats in entrance based courses was to be conducted on November 19. DU conducts entrance exams for admission to nine undergraduate course.

Meanwhile, the university will display vacant seats in each course on its official website on Wednesday. “As announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display the course wise and category wise vacant seats in each college on 18th November, 2020,” the registrar said in the statement.