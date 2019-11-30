DU puts salaries, appointments of ad-hoc teachers on hold

cities

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 21:40 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association have threatened to launch a strike from next week after the decision of the varsity’s principals’ body to keep the salary disbursal and appointments of around 4,500 ad-hoc teachers in abeyance.

The move by the principal’s body comes after a letter was issued by the university in August this year regarding appointment of ad-hoc and guest teachers.

Issued on August 28 by the university administration, the letter cites that colleges can ‘appoint guest teachers for substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session’. DU had been filling vacant posts using ad-hoc teachers so far who are given fixed monthly stipends and are hired on a contractual basis (usually for four months).

“The move will affect ad-hoc teachers since guest teachers are only paid on per lecture basis, whereas ad-hocs get full salary and their experience is also counted,” said Rajesh Jha, DU executive council member.

The DU principals’ association (DUPA) said the letter had “generated enormous instability in the teaching-learning process because of ambiguities it contains in regard to appointment of teachers on ad-hoc basis.” The principals’ association has also written to the vice chancellor on the matter seeking clarification.

Calls and messages to vice chancellor Yogesh Tyagi for a response on the issue went unanswered.

Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College and DUPA secretary, said “We have asked the university for a clarification on how to proceed with the ad-hoc teachers who are currently working and have decided to keep their appointment and salary disbursal in abeyance since we want to follow regulations.”

Absorption of ad-hoc teachers and permanent appointments has been a long-standing issue in DU. On November 8, the staff association of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) also held protests against DU’s letter on appointment of ad-hoc and guest teachers.

Reacting to the development, Delhi University Teachers’ Association warned of an indefinite strike from Wednesday if the letter is not withdrawn. Apart from reiterating their demand for absorption of teachers, they also demanded withdrawal of the August 28 letter, renewal of the services of all serving ad-hoc teachers, and release of option and promotion form.