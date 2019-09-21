DU students protest violence at Jadavpur University

cities

Sep 21, 2019

Students of Delhi University (DU) protested outside the Arts Faculty on Saturday against the violence in Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU) last week.

Union minister Babul Supriyo was in JU to attend an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) where he was allegedly assaulted by students on Thursday.

During Saturday’s protest in DU, while one students’ group blamed the Left activists for assaulting Supriyo, the other group accused the BJP leader of “hate mongering and inciting violence.”

Effigies of “Leftist terror” were also burnt by ABVP. “The time has come when the truth of the violence of the Left is to be brought before the students. We will not allow this type of culture to come to DU or tolerate any kind of violence,” Delhi ABVP president Siddharth Yadav said.

The All India Students Association (AISA) said the incident in JU was an example of how strong students’ voices against “the government’s anti-people and anti-student policies” are attacked. The group also alleged that ABVP hooligans “beat up common students with lathis, vandalized the campus premises, and threw acid bulb towards students.”

