Dumper truck runs over pillion rider; driver arrested

Sep 19, 2019

A 21-year-old man who was riding pillion died on Wednesday after he fell off the bike and was run over by dumper truck at Powai Chowk in Ulhasnagar. The driver of the dumper truck, Charan Tukaram More, 51, was arrested by the Central Police Station.

Atish Bhoir, 19, and Ghanshyam Shimpi, who both worked as labourers, were heading home when the incident took place at 3pm. Owing to the bad conditions of the road, the bike skid and the duo fell down. A dumper that was passing by ran over Shimpi’s head, killing him on the spot. A complaint was lodged by Bhoir.

“The bike slipped and both riders fell on the road. The dumper driver, who was driving negligently, ran over Shimpi and he died on the spot. We arrested the driver immediately after the incident,” said Harshad Kale, Police sub inspector, central police station.

More has been charged under sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody for two days.

“The fact that the accident took place due to bad roads cannot be ignored. The spot where the incident took place is slippery owing to rains,” said Kale.

