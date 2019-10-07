Duped of ₹1 crore, Dehlon trader shoots himself dead

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:15 IST

A 34-year-old trader ended his life by shooting himself with a countrymade pistol in Baba Deep Singh Nagar of Dehlon, police said on Monday.

The trader used a .315 bore pistol to shoot himself in stomach on the roof of his house.

He also left a suicide note wherein a man has been accused of duping him of ₹1 crore on the pretext of selling a plot.

The Dehlon police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the man mentioned in the suicide note and launched a probe.

They are also trying to ascertain from where the trader procured the weapon.

The FIR has been registered against one Kiran Kumar following the statement of trader’s father.

The 60-year-old complainant said his son was visibly disturbed for the past few days.

“On Saturday, my son went somewhere and refused to accept our calls. But he returned by the evening. After some time, he went to the terrace of our house and shot himself. We came to know about the incident when our tenant raised alarm after spotting his body. A countrymade pistol was lying close by,” he added.

Trader’s father said they found a suicide note in which his son had mentioned that he was duped of ₹1 crore by Kiran Kumar from whom he had bought a piece of land.

“Despite receiving the money, the accused neither transferred ownership of the plot nor returned the amount,” he added.

As per the complainant, the trader had discussed the matter with him several times.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR against Kiran Kumar has been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).

“Efforts are on to nab him,” he added.

