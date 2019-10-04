Durga puja enthrals Punietes with mouth-watering delicacies, fancy pandals

pune

Oct 04, 2019

Celebration of Durga puja has progressed to incorporate people from all communities, said Amit Muzumdar, participant of Durgostav, Bangiya Sanskriti Sansad. It is completing 80 years this year and is located at the Congress Bhavan, along with Pune Kalibari, Durgoutsav.

There are at least 40 Durgostavs taking place in the city which began with the Anandomela on Panchami starting on October 3. Anandomela is food stalls set up by the women of the community where traditional Bengali food items are sold. The marginal profits are then donated back to the Durgotsav committee.

There are several programmes planned by the Durgostav committees and most of them revolve around showcasing Bengali culture and also cater to the cosmopolitan crowd.

The pandal decoration is one of the major attractions at some of the Durgostavs like the Oikyotan Bangiya Parishad, which is completing eight years this time.

Biswajit Saha, secretary- Oikyotan Bangiya Parishad, said, “Starting from Benarasi sari of Ma Durga to pandal decoration our aim will be to recreate Bengal outside Bengal.”

“Like last few years, priests have been flown in from Tarapith and chefs have been flown from Bengal. Bhog is a major draw and a mouth-watering menu will be served to at least 7,000 people in three days,” said Saha.

A team of chefs from Bengal will prepare traditional Bengali sweets like Khirer Chop, Chanar Jilipi, kheerkadam, Chitrakut for bhog. Whereas chefs from Kolkata will dish out puja special items like Khichuri, Beguni, Ghee Bhaat, Jhuri Alu Bhaja, Dhokar Dalna, Shukto and Amsatta chutney, said Saha.

“Popular playback singer Sanchari will enthral the audience with soulful singing. On Saptami, Tanmay a Zee-Sa-Re-Ga-MA-Pa 2019 finalist, an accomplished singer and many more accolades to his credit will take the centre stage,” said Saha.

Oct 04, 2019