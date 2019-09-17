Durgesh, Vibhu to get gold at LU convocation

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:40 IST

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow University administration on Tuesday announced the names of Durgesh Kumar Tripathi and Vibhu Banerji for the Chancellor’s gold medal and Chakrawarti gold medal for service, respectively. The duo will be felicitated during the convocation of the university next month.

Durgesh, 24, who completed his masters in defence studies from the university, is a meritorious student and he also excelled as a cadet of the NCC (National Cadet Corps). Vibhu completed his bachelors in law from the university.

The two are members of the Meritorious Students’ Counsel of the university. Besides excelling in their studies, the duo also participated actively in social works.

LU spokesperson NK Pandey said, “The names were selected following interviews. A total of 26 students were interviewed for the Chancellor’s gold medal and 28 for Chakrawarti gold medal for service.”

The duo also formed a group of students that taught children in slums of the city. Tripathi wants to join the Indian Police Services(IPS) and Vibhu is looking forward for a career in law.

A total of 198 medals will be given out during the convocation. The university has already released tentative names of student for the medals.

Last year the university gave out 31,067 degrees and 192 medals. However, the coveted Chancellor’s Gold Medal and Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal were not conferred to any one because the selection committee could not find a worthy andidate.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 20:40 IST