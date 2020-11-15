e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Duty before family for firefighters in Ludhiana

Duty before family for firefighters in Ludhiana

Around 102 firefighters were deployed on both day and night duty on Saturday.

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:02 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

At a time when people celebrate the festival of lights with their family and friends, 102 firefighters were on toes to keep city residents safe.

Around 102 firefighters were deployed on both day and night duty on Saturday, while 70 were stationed at different fire stations during the night and 15 extra drivers were deputed on fire duty on Diwali night to ensure that no untoward incident mar the celebrations of city residents.

Sub fire officer (SFO), Navrang Singh said, “Our workload increases manifold on Diwali as a large number of fire incidents are reported every year. I have two daughters and they understand that I have to sacrifice festivals to save the lives of people. I stay in touch with them via video call.”

For Simranjit Singh, who has been working as a firefighter for the last ten years, duty comes first. “On Saturday, I was on duty till 10 pm and reached home at around 11 pm. The celebrations were over till then, but my family members were waiting for me to come home. We spent some time together and on Sunday morning I was back on duty,” he said.

The firefighters said that their families understand their sacrifice and now it has become the new normal for those whose sons have also joined the fire brigade.

Sub fire officer Atish Rai said, “My father was an SFO in Ludhiana and I have been celebrating Diwali without him for 21 years and now my family is celebrating the festival of lights without me for the last 15 years.”

Jaswinder Singh who is deputed as an SFO in Ludhiana has been given the additional charge of the Phagwara fire brigade. Singh said, “I was in Ludhiana till around 10:30 pm on Saturday and went to Phagwara to take stock of the situation. Then again, I reached Ludhiana at around 3 am as a large number of fire incidents were being reported here. Being at the fire stations during Diwali is a normal thing for us.”

Mayor, municipal commissioner laud fire brigade personnel

For applauding the efforts put in by the fire brigade especially during Diwali, mayor Balkar Sandhu, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh, councillor Rakesh Prashar among others conducted a meeting with firefighters at fire brigade headquarters on Saturday afternoon. Sandhu said, “Fire personnel does a commendable job and the government is also working to upgrade the fire brigade with modern technology and equipment.”

top news
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In