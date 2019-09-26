Dwarka-Najafgarh metro line gets safety nod

cities

Sep 26, 2019

New Delhi

Delhi Metro’s Grey Line, connecting Dwarka with Najafgarh, has got the mandatory clearance from the Commissioner of Rail Safety. The 4.2-km line is likely to be open for public by next month.

The safety inspection was carried out on Wednesday. According to a DMRC spokesperson, “The line got the mandatory approval for commencement of passenger operation on the section between Dwarka and Najafgarh.” The Grey Line will be opened with three stations — Dwarka, Nangli, and Najafgarh.

The new section will for the first time put Najafgarh on the Delhi Metro map. The existing Dwarka station will be connected to the new station by an 80-metre passage connecting the old station on the Blue Line (between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) to the new line.

An additional parking facility has been provided outside the station, adhering to the multi-modal integration (MMI) model, to accommodate increased traffic in the area.

