e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Cities / Dysfunctional traffic lights causing inconvenience to commuters in Patiala

Dysfunctional traffic lights causing inconvenience to commuters in Patiala

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

The Patiala municipal corporation (MC) and the traffic police seem to have turned a blind eye towards the dysfunctional traffic lights in major areas of the Royal City, complain commuters. To add to the troubles, no traffic police personnel have been deployed to usher the traffic in these places.

Traffic lights located on Bupindra road, Nabha diversion, near Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Lahori Gate, Truck Union, near Cafe Coffee Day at 22 Number Phatak, and Nabha Chungi are dysfunctional since past few months.

These defunct traffic lights have become a cause of headache for resident while commuting on these roads, which are usually busy. Absence of traffic personnel in these areas add to the chaos.

As per residents, it becomes difficult for them during peak hours and at night.

Rohit Kumar, a resident of Ajit Nagar, said, “These traffic lights are disfunctional due to poor maintenance. It seems that the departments concerned are not interested to get any repair work done.”

“We have approached the Patiala MC on multiple occasions to resolve the matter but nothing has been done so far,” he added.

Paramjeet Kaur, a resident of Nabha, said, “I travel to Patiala every day and there is not a single day when I don’t spot commuters fighting at Nabha diversion over crossing it. It is the need of the hour to repair these lights to avoid any untoward incident.”

Abhimanyu Goyal, a resident of Bharpur Garden Colony, said, “Apart from the dysfunctional traffic lights, there are some points where no traffic lights have been installed. The traffic is increasing rapidly in the city so more traffic lights need to be installed.”

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that the civic body has already floated tenders for installation of smart traffic lights on city roads.

“The present traffic light system has outlived itself and needs to be replaced with some modern infrastructure. Censor-based smart traffic lights are to be installed at 28 places,” he said.

top news
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
JMM’s Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt, to take oath on December 29
JMM’s Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt, to take oath on December 29
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities