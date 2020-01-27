e-paper
Ear ring snatched from elderly woman in Nabha

Ear ring snatched from elderly woman in Nabha

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:12 IST
Hindustan Times, Nabah
Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly snatched an ear ring from an elderly woman while she was in her house on Monday.

Yakub Khan of Bhai Kahan Singh Street in Nabha told the police that his mother sitting near the main gate of the house when two men on a bike snatched her earings. One of them got down and knocked on the gate purportedly to ask directions. However, when his mother approached them, the man snatched her gold ear rings and managed to flee with one of them.

Police have booked two persons under Section 379B (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Residents say the police have failed to crack cases of theft which took place in two houses of the same colony.

SHO Gurpratap Singh said an investigation was underway.

