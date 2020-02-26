Earthquake rattles Himachal’s Chamba district

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:03 IST

DHARAMSHALA: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Chamba district on Wednesday.

There was no report of loss to life or property.

“The earthquake was recorded at 7.58am. The epicentre was at a depth of 5 km, northeast of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir’s border region of Chamba district. Mild tremors were felt in the adjoining areas,” the director of the Shimla meteorological centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.