Eco-tinged Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival on January 3-7

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 18:58 IST

PUNE The 14th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival will be held from January 3-7, 2020, at the Balgandharva Rangmandir, National Film Archive of India, and other campuses in the city. The opening and closing ceremony will be held at Balgandharav Randmandir, film screenings will be at NFAI, and daily activities, workshops will be held at colleges.

Started in 2007, the event is an environmental festival which combines exclusive national-international film screenings and a number of allied activities. Virendra Chitrav, festival director, said, “For the first time in the history of KVIFF, last year’s theme ‘ No to Plastic, Yes to Earth’, has been continued for this year’s 14th KVIFF. During 2019, we created awareness at around 30 cities of India through KVIFF and KVER. This year’s KVIFF is ‘No to Plastic, Yes to Earth’, with a special emphasis on ‘Refusing Single-use Plastic’: a small but immediate step forward in tackling this worldwide epidemic.”

The message for the festival continues to be the same: ‘Preserve, Protect, Save the Earth for Generation Next.

’Chitrav added, “Kirloskar Vasundhara has initiated ‘Ramnadi Restoration Mission’ called Seven steps for Ramnadi Restoration. It will be implemented with the help of 33 colleges, experts, and ‘K’ group employees. Around three lakh citizens are located on the banks of the river.”

The event is non-commercial and entry is open to all. However, registration is needed.

January 3

6pm-7.30pm Inauguration; Kirloskar Vasundhara honours presentation

7.30pm-8pm Opening Film

January 4

8 am to 11 am Ramnadi photo alk

4pm-5pm Opening of photography exhibition

January 5

8am-11am Ramnadi ‘live’ painting session

January 6

4pm-6pm

Mini film festival

January 7

6pm Closing Ceremony + Kirloskar Vasundhara honours + prize distribution