e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Cities

Eco-tinged Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival on January 3-7

cities Updated: Dec 13, 2019 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The 14th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival will be held from January 3-7, 2020, at the Balgandharva Rangmandir, National Film Archive of India, and other campuses in the city. The opening and closing ceremony will be held at Balgandharav Randmandir, film screenings will be at NFAI, and daily activities, workshops will be held at colleges.

Started in 2007, the event is an environmental festival which combines exclusive national-international film screenings and a number of allied activities. Virendra Chitrav, festival director, said, “For the first time in the history of KVIFF, last year’s theme ‘ No to Plastic, Yes to Earth’, has been continued for this year’s 14th KVIFF. During 2019, we created awareness at around 30 cities of India through KVIFF and KVER. This year’s KVIFF is ‘No to Plastic, Yes to Earth’, with a special emphasis on ‘Refusing Single-use Plastic’: a small but immediate step forward in tackling this worldwide epidemic.”

The message for the festival continues to be the same: ‘Preserve, Protect, Save the Earth for Generation Next.

’Chitrav added, “Kirloskar Vasundhara has initiated ‘Ramnadi Restoration Mission’ called Seven steps for Ramnadi Restoration. It will be implemented with the help of 33 colleges, experts, and ‘K’ group employees. Around three lakh citizens are located on the banks of the river.”

The event is non-commercial and entry is open to all. However, registration is needed.

BoxX:

January 3

6pm-7.30pm Inauguration; Kirloskar Vasundhara honours presentation

7.30pm-8pm Opening Film

January 4

8 am to 11 am Ramnadi photo alk

4pm-5pm Opening of photography exhibition

January 5

8am-11am Ramnadi ‘live’ painting session

January 6

4pm-6pm

Mini film festival

January 7

6pm Closing Ceremony + Kirloskar Vasundhara honours + prize distribution

top news
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
A wedding at the time of citizenship amendment | Opinion
A wedding at the time of citizenship amendment | Opinion
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
Volvo brings in XC40 T4 R-Design SUV at Rs 39.9 lakh
Volvo brings in XC40 T4 R-Design SUV at Rs 39.9 lakh
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities